WWE Announces ‘Triple H 25th Anniversary Celebration’ For SmackDown In Two Weeks

During WWE SmackDown on Friday night, it was announced that there will be a “Triple H 25th Anniversary Celebration” on SmackDown in two weeks. With the company doing whatever they can to create content during the COVID-19 pandemic, this fits the bill of putting together some television based off of archival content. Triple H made his debut with WWE in 1995, and his image has been re-imagined many times since that point in time. We’ll likely see all eras of his career mentioned during the course of the night.

You can check out WWE’s announcement below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Triple H’s WWE debut came on the April 30th, 1995 edition of WWF Wrestling Challenge. Prior to that debut, television vignettes had aired for weeks promoting his debut. At that point in time, Triple H was known by the full name Hunter Hearst Helmsley, often referred to as the “Connecticut Blueblood.”

He used the full Hunter Hearst Helmsley name until around the time he started teaming with Shawn Michaels as the original DX in 1997, shortening his name to Triple H and ceasing all of the snobbery imagery of the Connecticut Blueblood character.

Of course, Triple H became a lot more prominent as the sidekick to Michaels, and eventually, the leader of DX in his own right. Following the break-up of DX, Triple H began calling himself “The Game” and the “Cerebral Assassin” while going on to win the world championship on 14 separate occasions. DX would also reform in 2006 and 2007.

These days, with his wrestling appearances becoming more rare, Triple H serves as Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy and Development for WWE. He is also the senior producer of WWE NXT.