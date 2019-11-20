Triple H Criticizes WWE Wrestlers Who Request Their Release Online

Between Luke Harper, Mike Kanellis, Sin Cara and Jordan Myles, WWE Superstars have made a habit over the past year of publicly announcing their requests for a release from their WWE contracts via social media. But despite their public pleas, WWE has denied all of them while signing other various wrestlers to lucrative new long-term contracts Triple H was asked about this during his media conference call on Wednesday, and “The Game” explained that he felt it was unprofessional for wrestlers to air their grievances out in the open rather than behind the scenes. He did specifically name any of the wrestlers who have recently put in a request.

“If you have an issue, talk to us,” Hunter said. “If you think ‘oh, I’m gonna go put that on the media’ that’s not a way to go about doing your business. If I had a complaint with a talent, I don’t go on Twitter and complain to them, I speak to them. So I’ve never understood that process.

“Now there are a lot of people out there just getting clicks. I watch guys do it all the time. Sometimes I wish they wouldn’t, sometimes they just think it’s funny. There’s a moment in time with they hit something and it gets them a ton of buzz and they go [laughs] ‘I’m just messing with people’. You know, it is what it is, you let people say what they’ve got to say. But for us, there’s also a lot of talent that, I think there are moments in time when things happen, people get frustrated, they say some stuff. It’s like any long-term relationship, you say some stuff, you’re fighting and you’re like ‘I don’t want to see you any more’ and then you come back a few minutes later and are like ‘I was just mad at the moment, and of course I want to stay in this relationship’ and you know, it is what it is.”

He continued — “But there’s a silliness to it, to me there’s a maturity issue of it’s not how you handle business. Anybody that’s out there that is serious about it that’s talking on the internet, that ain’t the place to do it. We all have phones, we all have cell phones, you handle your business like a professional. Everybody likes to think we don’t stick to the word and everybody likes to say professional wrestlers, the key word in front of that — professional. That’s what we’re trying to change about the business and make people more professional.”

