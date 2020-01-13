Triple H Addresses Possibility of Edge and Paige’s WWE Returns

Triple H (Paul Levesque) sat down with various UK news outlets this past weekend ahead of the the NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool II pay-per-view. At one point during a roundtable interview “The Game” was asked about the possibility of either Edge or Paige returning to in-ring action in 2020. Both wrestlers saw their careers be cut short due to neck injuries, but between Paige’s comments on social media and the various reports surrounding Edge (all of which he’s denied, though he did get physical back at SummerSlam) there’s been plenty of speculation surrounding both in recent months. Levesque didn’t shut the door on either star’s return, but he did emphasize that the company’s main concern is their long-term health.

“With both of them, those would be personal choices for them… I shouldn’t say that — personal choice for part of it and then medical choice for the other part of it, right? WWE is at a different level it’s hard to even put that into… there is no other level, almost, from a medical oversight standpoint,” Levesque said (via Inside The Ropes). “Every now and then I’ll hear somebody else talk about their medical or something and it doesn’t exist. Fact. Just because you have a doctor every now and then doesn’t mean you have a medical protocol, right? So, for us there are certain parameters. When we believe that it’s not in your best interest, we put the human being first. And their health, their long term health is that life goes on for a long time after this ends. Especially now, the style and the physicality has increased dramatically.

“So when you get to a place where at some point we’re telling you ‘medically, not in your best interest,’ you can do a lot of things to try to get back to that and if you do then maybe that’s an option but it’s a medical decision that is far from us,” he added. “If our medical experts say that they believe that this person has done whatever to rehab their situation, and it could be multiple situations in anything, but if they’ve done all of that and they’re now safe to get back in the ring we allow it.”

He then specifically cited Daniel Bryan, saying that nobody in the WWE front office thought he’d ever step back inside a WWE ring.

“When you’re talking about people as talented as Edge and Paige, who wouldn’t want them to return? I’m a fan just like everyone else and, yeah, I would love to see them step into the ring and compete,” he said. “More importantly than that, though, I would like to see them live long healthy lives.”