Triple H Gives Update on Surgery Recovery

During his conference call for NXT TakeOver: WarGames on Wednesday, Triple H provided an update following his surgery on a torn pectoral muscle.

As the brains behind NXT, the former WWE Champion assured the reporters on the call that he would still be in attendance for Saturday’s show at the Staples Center.

“I had surgery a week ago yesterday (Tuesday, November 6),” Hunter said. “Everything is feeling good. In an immobilizer and on the road to recovery. It’s just rehab, rehab, rehab and I will be back but that does not stop this machine from rolling on and its business as usual. I will be headed to L.A. (Thursday) to begin preparations for what is a very exciting NXT TakeOver.”

While the event only has four matches on the card, TakeOver: WarGames has the potential to be the best WWE show of the year. Tomasso Ciampa will defend his NXT Championship against fan favorite Velveteen Dream, Aleister Black takes on Johnny Gargano, Kairi Sane gets her rematch for the NXT Women’s Championship against Shayna Baszler in a two-out-of-three falls match and The Undisputed Era will face Ricochet, Pete Dunne and The War Raiders in a WarGames match.

During the conference call, Triple H went into the reasons why the WarGames match has undergone a few changes ever since it was revived for the TakeOver event in November 2017.

“I was thrilled with last year, I thought we took an amazing concept and modernized it slightly for today,” he said. “There was some debate about the roof on the cage or whatever. It’s limiting for talent. I think that last year proved that it can be a very exciting format that can showcase talent and all their abilities.”

The first WarGames match since 2000 in WCW saw The Undisputed Era defeat Sanity and The Authors of Pain (with Roderick Strong) in a three-man, three-team match. The plan, according to Triple H, is for WarGames to become a staple of NXT’s annual schedule.

“The Game” also addressed why the show had so few matches, stating he wanted each of the four bouts to the time it deserves.

“I don’t ever want to get into a format where we go ‘Look, it’s got to be five matches,’ or ‘it’s got to be six matches.’ (We) try to put a feeling into it, and it’s a gut thing,” he said. “We all just kind of mill it around and decide what we think is going to be the best experience.”