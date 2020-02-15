Triple H Explains How NXT TakeOver Main Events Are Chosen

There’s no denying at this point that NXT’s TakeOver events have consistently been the best PPV-level shows that WWE has put on over the last several years.

Much of that has to do with Triple H, who has guided the once developmental brand into its own unique brand on the level of RAW and SmackDown. When it comes to the TakeOver shows, they are almost always filled top to bottom with must-see contests, so the prospect of choosing a main event from a list of bouts that are sure to tear down the house has to be a difficult prospect.

Triple H discussed the process involved in choosing main events, as well as several other topics, in a new interview with Yahoo Sports.

“It’s a funny thing when people ask how I feel about the women headlining,” Triple H said. “When I look at the TakeOvers, I look at where it lays out from a storyline standpoint, that’s really all I look at. It’s about the overall card, but also what is causing the buzz in the moment.

“When you look at WrestleMania last year, Becky Lynch, Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair were the main event because they were in a position where they had the most buzz. They got the most TV time and the most push only because that was the reaction of the crowd. We sort of are following [the crowd], not vice-versa, in the reactions.

“To me, it’s not a man, woman thing, not a tag team or singles title thing, not anything else. Whatever the biggest storyline and whatever has the most emotional connection is what I want to see in that last spot. You don’t put the biggest battle scene in the middle of the movie and then taper it off toward the end. You want to approach this that way.”

NXT TakeOver Portland takes place tomorrow night, live on the WWE Network. ComicBook.com will have full coverage of the show as it is ongoing, so make sure to check back with us there. The card for TakeOver is as follows:

NXT Championship Match

Adam Cole (c) vs. Tommaso Ciampa

Undisputed Era (c) (Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly) vs. The BroserWeights (Matt Riddle and Pete Dunne)

Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Bianca Belair

Keith Lee (c) vs. Dominik Dijakovik

Street Fight

Dakota Kai vs. Tegan Nox

Which match tomorrow night are you most excited for? Let us know in the comments section below, and give me a follow on Twitter @ryandroste for all things WWE, NXT, and AEW.