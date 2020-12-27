Trish Stratus Believes She Has 'Unfinished Business' With Sasha Banks

✖

Trish Stratus sat down with POST Wrestling recently and once again teased the idea of having a match with Sasha Banks. The seven-time WWE Women's Champion claimed her final match was against Charlotte at the 2019 SummerSlam event but has continuously hinted at stepping back in the ring to face "The Boss." She said, "I mean, I think Sasha Banks and I might have some unfinished business and I say this with much love and respect. It's like this moment we had at the Royal Rumble so many years ago; it seems like so many years ago now."

"It's just like, people have held onto that moment and I watch it back," she continued. "It's undeniable [that] there's definitely this intangible... this energy between us that — it's a rare thing sometimes that two superstars get in there and you're like, 'Ooouuu, I like this,' and you know, so I respect her so much as a worker, as a person, as a friend and so yeah, I think as a fan and personally, I think that would be an interesting thing to pursue, possibly at some point. Maybe possibly down the line at some point."

Banks sounds 100% on-board for the match as well, saying she wants it to happen when WWE hosts another all-women Evolution pay-per-view.

"I would lose my mind," Banks said while on D-Von Dudley's Table Talk podcast back in September. "But honestly, there are so many people. I would like to have a match with anybody I have not had a match with before. Trish Stratus was the top of the women's division of her time. She was the best. She was beautiful. She was athletic and she inspired me. I have a bunch of her stuff. I remember going to the Eddie Guerrero tribute show and she had this pink shirt on and I saw that shirt at a store and I was like, I need that shirt because Trish Stratus had that shirt. Trish Stratus was always the one."

Stratus recently revealed she's been in talks with Matt Bloom about working behind the scenes for NXT, though so far the two sides haven't been able to agree on timing.

"We would be like co-agenting probably," she said while on the Women's Wrestling Talk Podcast. "We would be awesome but, I would like to contribute in some way and I've talked to Matt Bloom, my former partner about possibly going to NXT. We've talked about it on a number of occasions. It's just like never the right time has come about to do that."