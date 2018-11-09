Linda McMahon Reportedly Top Candidate for Promotion Within Trump Administration

WWE continues to make a strange amount of geopolitical headlines in 2018 as Linda McMahon is rumored for a bigger role in President Trump‘s cabinet.

We typically deal in wrestling rumors but turns out political rumors read the exact same. In a report from Politico, McMahon — who’s currently running the Small Business Administration —may replace current Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross if he leaves the position.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The leading candidate to replace Ross if that happens is now Small Business Administration chief Linda McMahon, according to two sources familiar with the discussions. McMahon has made clear she is interested in the position and would accept it if it is offered, according to a source familiar with the conversations.”

“Whether Ross stays or goes will depend on the extent to which newly empowered Democrats in the House decide to probe the Commerce secretary’s finances and questions about his divestment of assets, a White House official said. If Democrats decide to press those issues, Ross could have a harder time staying.”

According to Politico’s sources, McMahon is said to be interested in the role and would accept the promotion if it came her way.

President Trump and the McMahons have a relationship dating back to the 80’s. Trump was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013 and his connection to the McMahons has become his administration’s most innocent subplot. Vince and Linda McMahon were active supporters of Trump’s campaign, contributing millions to pro-Trump Super PACs.

Unlike Trump and the rest of his troops, McMahon rarely makes headlines which could make her potential promotion one of the Trump Administrations least controversial decisions.

However, WWE found itself in the thick of political drama ahead of it’s latest trip to Saudi Arabia. After the death of Jamal Khashoggi, many American entities froze or severed their relationship with the Saudis. But despite waves of criticism from fans, the media, and even US Senators, WWE pressed forward with Saudi event, Crown Jewel.

McMahon was asked about WWE’s tenacity regarding their relationship with Saudi Arabia, but she gracefully passed the buck to her husband and WWE patriarch Vince McMahon.

Vince McMahon didn’t have much to say about WWE’s choice to press forward with Crown Jewel, but WWE did release this statement during their Q3 earnings report.

“WWE has operated in the Middle East for nearly 20 years and has developed a sizable and dedicated fan base. Considering the heinous crime committed at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, the Company faced a very difficult decision as it relates to its event scheduled for November 2 in Riyadh.

Similar to other U.S.-based companies who plan to continue operations in Saudi Arabia, the Company has decided to uphold its contractual obligations to the General Sports Authority and stage the event. Full-year 2018 guidance is predicated on the staging of the Riyadh event as scheduled.”

Outside of the family business having active ties to a contentious Saudi regime, Linda McMahon’s still remains one of Trump’s most palatable appointments. We’ll update as this story develops.