Two Impact Wrestling Stars Are Now Engaged

Congratulations are in order for two Impact Wrestling stars, as the Champ Champ and Virtuosa Deonna Purrazzo announced she is now engaged to Steve Maclin. The two stars have been dating since 2020, and at that time both were still in WWE. Now they are both in Impact Wrestling and killing it, as Purrazzo is coming off one of the best years of her career and currently holds the AAA REINA DE Reinas Championship and ROH Women’s Championship, while Maclin is already making an impact on the company and will battle against Honor No More at No Surrender. Purrazzo shared a photo of them on Twitter with the caption “LOOK AT MY FIANCE” with several happy tears emojis, and you can check out the post below. Congratulations to the happy couple!

Purrazzo main-evented Impact’s Hard To Kill with Knockouts Champion Mickie James, and now once again holds two titles simultaneously. 2022 is off to a great start, but in a recent conversation with ComicBook.com, she still has things she wants to accomplish in Impact, including going after some of that Tag Team gold.

LOOK AT MY FIANCÉ 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/WAXCLxTDTN — The Virtuosa (@DeonnaPurrazzo) February 12, 2022

“Oh gosh. Okay, so with talking about Tag gold, I think that the Knockouts Tag Team Championships have eluded me thus far. I haven’t quite found the partner that complements the Virtuosa the way one Chelsea Green might, so, I would love to find myself a Tag Team partner and compete for the Knockouts Tag Team Championships,” Purrazzo said.

“And then also too, we have the Digital Media Championship, and Jordynne Grace holds that right now. Jordynne Grace winning that became a Triple Crown Champion of Impact, and I would love to follow in her footsteps and again, collect all of the gold. So, I think that that’s my goal moving forward for 2022. I mean, we capped it off again with I wanted to be the main event and I got to do that, so I’m not quite sure how we’re going to top that, but the more championships the better, I think.”

Time will tell if she adds even more gold to her impressive resume, but in the meantime, you can watch her and Maclin every week on Impact Thursdays on AXS TV. You can also watch No Surrender live on Impact Plus on February 19th at 8 PM EST.