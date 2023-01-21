Two WWE SmackDown Stars Have Declared for the Royal Rumble

WWE's Royal Rumble is right around the corner, and both the Men's and Women's Rumble matches have started revealing their lineups. With 30 superstars in each match though, there are still many spots to fill, and in the Men's Rumble match, there are only 9 superstars confirmed. Today that's changed though, as two SmackDown superstars have now declared for the Rumble match, with those being Drew McIntyre and Sheamus. They've recently been teaming up in Tag Team action and now both stars will be in the mix to earn a Title match at WrestleMania 39.

Sheamus and McIntyre join a lineup that includes Cody Rhodes, Kofi Kingston, Ricochet, Bobby Lashley, Seth Freakin Rollins, Austin Theory, Baron Corbin, Santos Escobar, and Rey Mysterio. Tonight's SmackDown will likely reveal several more names, as the rumble is only a week away.

On the Women's side, only four superstars have declared for the match, including Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Rhea Ripley, and Candice LeRae. That lineup is also likely to add more superstars during tonight's SmackDown, as it's difficult not to see superstars like Sonya Deville, Xia Li, Tegan Nox, and Zelina Vega not in the mix somehow.

As for the rest of the Rumble festivities, there will also be two Title matches and Bray Wyatt's big in-ring return in the Pitch Black Match, and you can find the current card for the Rumble below.

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (C) vs Kevin Owens

Raw Women's Championship Match: Bianca Belair (C) vs Alexa Bliss

The Pitch Black Match: Bray Wyatt vs LA Knight

Men's Royal Rumble Match: Includes Cody Rhodes, Kofi Kingston, Ricochet, Bobby Lashley, Seth Freakin Rollins, Austin Theory, Baron Corbin, Santos Escobar, Rey Mysterio, Drew McIntyre, and Sheamus so far.

Women's Royal Rumble Match: Includes Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Rhea Ripley, and Candice LeRae so far.

The Royal Rumble kicks off on January 28th at 8 PM EST.

