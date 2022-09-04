Tyson Fury Is Open To Joining WWE Full Time After Boxing Commitments Complete, Triple H Says 'Door Is Always Open'

Heavyweight World Champion Tyson Fury made several appearances during WWE's Clash at the Castle, including a vital one that helped Roman Reigns retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and avoid a Money in the Bank cash-in by Theory. After the event, Fury joined Drew McIntyre and Triple H in the press conference, and he was asked if he would ever potentially join WWE full-time. Fury shared his passion for WWE and said he was open to the idea after his boxing commitments had wrapped up over the next few years, and Triple H then weighed in and said the door is always open, so it seems that it could definitely happen down the line.

"At the moment, I'm a heavyweight world champion and I have plenty of fights that I have to take in the next few years, but I really have a passion for WWE, as you saw me at Crown Jewel and here and a couple of other events," Fury said. "Never say never, let's just say, Triple H is here and I'd definitely be open to it in the future for sure."

Triple H then talked about the possibility of Fury coming to WWE, and Triple H seems completely on board, saying that when Fury does feel the time is right, the door is always open for him in WWE and that "we'd love to do business with him."

"When Tyson Fury does finish his work inside the boxing ring, probably the entire time as the World Heavyweight Champion, retiring undefeated, but when he does that, the door is always open for him here, we'd love to do business with him. We enjoy what we get to do with him now. Having him, and his family here is our pleasure. I know they mess with each other, I saw the look between him and Roman Reigns tonight, when the time comes and Tyson Fury and I have that conversation, I can guarantee you this, we're gonna have to build some bigger stadiums, somewhere, to hold that event," Triple H said.

Tonight Fury and Reigns did share a few back-and-forth looks before Reigns left the ring, and who knows, maybe there's a potential match for those two down the line.

