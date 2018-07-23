Tyson Kidd Leaves the Door Open for Wrestling Return

While it is assumed across the board that Tyson Kidd will never wrestle again, the former WWE star left the door open during a recent interview.

Kidd (real name TJ Wilson) was injured badly in 2015 during a non-televised match with Samoa Joe. Kidd took Joe’s Muscle Buster move and received a major neck and spinal injury. While it was originally reported that he would miss about a year’s worth of time, more and more information continued to be released about the severity of the injury. Each time more became known, the worse it appeared.

It turned out that the injury Kidd received was something that 95% of people would have died from. Kidd’s physical condition likely provided the boost he needed to survive such a tragic injury. Even so, the idea of him performing again seems like a long shot, which was sad given the fact that he had finally hit his stride on the main roster as part of a tag team with Cesaro.

However, Kidd spoke with WSVN Florida reporter Chris Van Vilet and didn’t rule out the chance of a comeback. If wrestling fans have any saying ingrained into their brains, it’s the term “never say never,” which is the exact term Kidd used to describe the possibility.

“I’m happy with my job now, I enjoy it. I actually love it,” said Kidd. “I do feel fulfillment with what I’m doing now, so it’s hard to say.”

Kidd is currently a producer for WWE, helping active wrestlers put together their matches for television tapings in particular. Many of Seth Rollins’ fantastic RAW main event performances in recent months have had Kidd’s name attached to them on the production end.

“After being temporarily paralyzed, it puts a lot of things in perspective,” Kidd added. “I always say never say never because down the road who knows, but at the moment I’m more than content doing what I’m doing.”

While it’s true nobody can ever rule out the possibility, we’d be shocked to see Kidd attempt such a risky decision. Given the fact that he is widely regarded as being one of the most knowledgeable wrestling minds out there, which has helped him succeed in his current role as a producer, it seems that Kidd has found a balance in staying around the business he loves while also helping today’s stars succeed. Simply put, he doesn’t need to endanger his future or the future of his family given he has already transitioned into a successful new role.