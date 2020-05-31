UFC: Gilbert Burns Defeats Tyron Woodley in Las Vegas

✖

UFC Fight Night in Las Vegas ended with Gilbert Burns besting Tyron Woodley by unanimous decision in the main event. The fight capital of the world celebrated its reopening with a good one. Both Welterweight contenders had a lot riding on this bout as a title shot was possibly at stake. Woodley is a former champion sitting at (19-4-1) while Burns rode a five-fight win streak here to this moment. ESPN had the action on Saturday night and things just seemed to remain interesting. Dana White and his promotion absolutely wanted to remain in Vegas if the climate permitted. Now, the city and possibly Fight Island will play host to all UFC fights for the foreseeable future as the world continues to grapple with the coronavirus pandemic.

"I love to be there, 100%. I say that this [Octagon] is my house and that's why I can't wait to compete," Burns said to CBS Sports' "State of Combat" podcast earlier in the week. "Right now, I don't have to do this crazy weight cut anymore to lightweight and I'm always training. I just love to compete. I know when I get in the Octagon, I'm going to get paid for that and I'm going to improve. On Saturday, I think I’m going to shock a lot of people.”

With this one in the bag, eyes turn to what Burns might have to fight his friend Kamaru Usman,

He’s helping me for this fight,” Burns said about Usman when speaking to MMA Fighting. “We just sparred three rounds. He’s going to be my main training partner for this fight. I don’t know. Things are going to get weird but I love the guy. I have a lot of admiration for that guy. I don’t want to think about that right now. I need to beat this guy, the former champion, he’s tough and I need to beat this guy first.”

“After this, I’m going to call Kamaru and say ‘bro, those sparring sessions are getting the work in now.’ For sure, I’m going to respect him. I love the guy a lot. But I’m going to think about that after I beat Tyron Woodley. I’m sorry Kamaru, we might have to fight cause I want to be the best. But I love the guy a lot. No bad blood. The opposite. I just see Tyron Woodley next. After that, we’ll do what we need to do.”

