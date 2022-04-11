The Undertaker Endorses Bray Wyatt as a ‘Phenomenal Talent,’ Hope He Goes Back to WWE

The Undertaker appeared at WrestleMania’s Superstore Axxess in Dallas during WrestleMania 38 weekend and a clip from his Q&A session has since made its way onto social media. The clip shows “The Deadman” talking about Bray Wyatt, praising his abilities as a performer while also noting that he hopes Wyatt makes his way back to the WWE at some point. Wyatt, real name Windham Rotunda, was released by the WWE in July 2021 and has not competed in a ring since, opting instead to partner up with Jason Baker on a new horror film that began production late last year.

“I hope things get worked out with him somewhere,” Undertaker said. “He is a phenomenal talent and I think he has a lot to offer this industry. So, I want to wish the best for him. Hopefully, at some point, he comes home.”

The Undertaker at Wrestlemania Axxess talking about Bray Wyatt 😭 pic.twitter.com/LRDKc4yaYY — C Wrestling (@CWrestlingUK) April 10, 2022

Wyatt rarely appears on social media nowadays, but he did pop up during the night of the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2022 induction ceremony to pay his respects to “The Phenom.” Wyatt and Undertaker clashed at WrestleMania 31 back in 2015 when Wyatt was still operating under his Wyatt Family persona and “The Deadman” was fresh off his WrestleMania streak ending against Brock Lesnar a year prior.

“Paying my respects to @undertaker. The word legend is thrown around a lot these days, but no one owns that title like The Deadman does. It was an honor every time I stepped in the ring with him. For my money he is the best to ever lace ’em up. I’m happy for you man! Well deserved,” he wrote.

Undertaker has spoken in the past about how much he enjoyed Wyatt’s new persona as both the host of the Firefly Fun House and The Fiend. He told The New York Post back in 2020, “When you have people outside writing for you, sometimes they get a little carried away and you’re just like, ‘OK let’s do that.’ I hope he stays really invested in it and says no when he has to say no and do what’s right for that character because it’s really the strongest character WWE has right now.”

“We could have really done something special together,” he later added. “Especially since I worked with Bray right after I lost to Brock [Lesnar] that year. I think it would have been a really nice catalyst into where he’s at now.”