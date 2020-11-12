The Undertaker Reveals the One WWE Superstar He Wishes He Could Have Worked With

✖

The Undertaker gave a new interview with The New York Post this week in which he emphatically stated he has no intention of competing inside of a WWE ring again. "The Deadman" compared himself to a sponge, saying "I realized I have taken every physical gift, tool that I have and have used it up. There's no water left in the sponge, if I can use that analogy. I've rung everything I could get out of that sponge." With that in mind, the topic of Bray Wyatt's new persona of The Fiend came up during the conversation. Taker (real name Mark Calaway) said he wishes he could have worked with Wyatt under this new persona, and offered the younger star some advice.

"When you have people outside writing for you, sometimes they get a little carried away and you're just like, 'OK let's do that,'" Undertaker said. "I hope he stays really invested in it and says no when he has to say no and do what's right for that character because it's really the strongest character WWE has right now."

He later added that he wishes he had "a little bit more gas left in the tank" for a program with Wyatt. The two clashed at WrestleMania 31 back in 2015, though that was while Wyatt was still in his Wyatt Family persona.

"We could have really done something special together," Calaway said. "Especially since I worked with Bray right after I lost to Brock [Lesnar] that year. I think it would have been a really nice catalyst into where he's at now."

Which brings up the idea of cinematic matches. Both Calaway (the Boneyard Match with AJ Styles) and Wyatt (the Firefly Fun House Match with John Cena) were victorious in their cinematic bouts at WrestleMania 36 earlier this year. However, Calaway said he doesn't want to keep his career going with the movie-esque matches, saying it feels like "cheating."

"It really doesn't appeal to me because basically what it is, is working around my limitations," he said. "It's capitalizing on some of my ability and some of my creative ability to tell a story but basically it's trying to mask some of the lack of my physical abilities at this point."

The Undertaker will give his "final farewell" during Survivor Series on Nov. 22. The event will mark the 30th anniversary of his debut, as he arrived in the company at the same event in 1990.