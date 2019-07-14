WWE Fans Blown Away by Undertaker’s Performance at Extreme Rules

Extreme Rules’ main card opened on Sunday night with a No Holds Barred tag match between The Undertaker & Roman Reigns and Shane McMahon & Drew McIntyre. And while the result wasn’t much of a shock — Taker won the bout by hitting the cowardly McMahon with a Tombstone — fans were pleasantly surprised by “The Deadman’s” performance throughout the match. This was a little over a month removed form the now-infamous bout between Undertaker and Goldberg at Super ShowDown, yet the 54-year-old living legend still managed to keep up with his much-younger opponents and tag partner.

Fans, wrestling journalists and wrestlers alike all sounded off after the match.

To quote @MichaelCole Enjoy it while you can. You don’t know how many more times you are going to see the @undertaker ! THE DEAD MAN IS A LIVING LEGEND pic.twitter.com/wP4xzCD17I — David LaGreca (@davidlagreca1) July 14, 2019

“The Undertaker shut every single persons mouth who think he hasn’t got it anymore tonight, phenomenal,” one fan wrote.

I am so ready for Undertaker and McIntyre after that. That was so much better than it had any right to be given how obnoxious the TV has been going into it. #ExtremeRules — Mike Killam 🏳️‍🌈 (@MikeKillam) July 14, 2019

“Great start to #ExtremeRules. #Undertaker was amazing in the tag match. His best performance in a while. The #Deadman can still go!” tweeted another.”

“Undertaker’s match at #ExtremeRules is a perfect example of how he should be used if he’s planning to continue wrestling,” Pro Wrestling Sheet‘s Ryan Satin wrote. “Pairing him with talent who can make him look good, and in situations that make guys like Roman Reigns/Drew McIntyre seem like a bigger deal, is the way to go,”