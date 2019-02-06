Undertaker Removes WWE References From Social Media Accounts

The Undertaker made headlines this week when “The Deadman” removed all reference to the WWE from his Twitter and Instagram profiles.

Along with the change, Taker added a contact email for potential bookings, which has left fans to wonder about his future in the WWE.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The legendary wrestler has been sparsely used by the company in recent years, most recently wrestling at the Super Show-Down in Melbourne against Triple H and at Crown Jewel in a tag team match with Kane against D-Generation X.

“The Phenom” famously protected his character’s mystique throughout the majority of his career by refusing to conduct public interviews and rarely appear in-character out in public, but he’s eased up on that rule as of late. Back in October he conducted an out-of-character video interview with Pastor Ed Young, and spoke on a variety of topics, including dealing with fans who approach him in public.

“Yeah, it’s kind of hard to hide. It really is,” Undertaker said when discussing the difficulty of keeping a low profile out in public. “You know and the sleeves (tattoos). Even if people aren’t wrestling fans it doesn’t take too many removals until you find someone who is a wrestling fan,” he said. “So normally your size it’s like, ‘Wow that’s a big dude, I wonder if he plays football… oh wait a second… that’s the Grave Digger.’”

In an interview with Onnit in January, Taker gave his thoughts on the current wrestling product.

“Sometimes you have to set the angle within the match, but you gotta give a reason for one guy to be loved and one guy to be hated,” he said. “At the end of the day, whatever you’re doing in the ring, you want it to look real, and genuine, and authentic. And I think that’s a huge problem, everybody acts the same way, everybody overplays to the audience, and it’s just like, ‘OK, what do you do next?’”

He also stated in the interview that he doesn’t plan on ever leaving the wrestling business permanently, even if this latest move potentially indicates he’s stepping away from Vince McMahon’s company.

“You know, at the tail-end now, I really have to put everything into perspective, and what damage I’m doing at this point, to myself, and my life after wrestling,” Taker said. “But when I was going full-time, no. Even when the business took a real nose-dive, you’re thinking, ‘OK, how are we gonna get out of this? What we gonna do? We can work harder.’ The one thing I was really good at, and in my mind anyway, if anybody else feels that way is another story, but in my mind, I felt like it was always where I belonged, and what I should be doing. Obviously, there were times where money was… but instead of, ‘Man, I need to get me a job at the Jiffy Lube and figure out something else later on…’, It was, ‘What can we do to make this product where we want to see it?’”