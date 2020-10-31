Watch: The Undertaker Appears on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon

The media blitz for The Undertaker continues this week as the "Dead Man" made an appearance on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Friday evening. WWE is celebrating the 30th anniversary of The Undertaker's debut with the company at the 1990 Survivor Series this month. They've put their recent documentary on him, The Last Ride, up on the free version of the WWE Network. On Saturday, Meeting The Undertaker debuts on the WWE Network as part of their "30 Days of the Dead Man" event.

During WWE SmackDown, the official Tonight Show Twitter account sent out a video clip of The Undertaker's appearance on the show. He took part in a Suggestion Box segment and ended up giving the Tombstone to a Scarecrow.

Check out the clip below.