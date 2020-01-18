WWE Royal Rumble: Updated Card, New Entrants Confirmed

Two new competitors have been confirmed for the men’s WWE Royal Rumble match following this week’s SmackDown.

The Royal Rumble occurs next Sunday, January 26th, in Houston, Texas. The total for the men’s Rumble is now up to 19 competitors (out of 30 spots), while the women’s Rumble only has four names confirmed as of now.

Braun Strowman and Shinsuke Nakamura were officially added to the men’s Rumble listing over at WWE.com following SmackDown on Friday. Cain Velasquez has also declared he will be in the Rumble but WWE has not confirmed his entrance. Kane seemed to convey on Friday night that he would also be involved, but he is not yet listed on the Rumble’s official page on WWE.com.

We also had a new stipulation confirmed for the Bray Wyatt vs. Daniel Bryan WWE Universal Championship match during SmackDown. That bout will now be a Strap Match.

Below is the updated WWE Royal Rumble card.

Men’s Royal Rumble Match

Confirmed According to WWE: Brock Lesnar (entering #1), Roman Reigns, AJ Styles, Erick Rowan, Randy Orton, Rey Mysterio, Ricochet, Drew McIntyre, Elias, King Corbin, Dolph Ziggler, Otis, Tucker, Rusev, Bobby Lashley, Aleister Black, Buddy Murphy, Braun Strowman, Shinsuke Nakamura

— Winner Receives a World Championship Match at WrestleMania 36

Confirmed According to WWE: Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Nikki Cross, Sarah Logan

— Winner Receives a Women’s Championship Match at WrestleMania 36

“The Fiend” Bray Wyatt (c) vs. Daniel Bryan

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Asuka

Bayley (c) vs. Lacey Evans

Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin

