Upper Deck Releasing First AEW Trading Cards Set

All Elite Wrestling is entering the world of trading cards, as AEW has entered into an agreement with Upper Deck for their first trading card series. Upper Deck’s first AEW trading card set will feature all of the company’s big names and Champions, and will also feature Rare and Iconic cards. Those special sets will include Wednesday In Action, a set of shadowbox cards of top wrestlers and tag teams, as well as The Dotted Line, which will feature rare autographs. There will also be Rhodes to Success, which will feature memorable moments from Cody’s career.

Upper Deck has also teamed up with Jazwares, who creates the AEW action figures, to create an exclusive 100-card Yellow base set. Collectors can find exclusive 3-card packs in select AEW figures starting with Unmatched Series 3, which will hit stores in early 2022. They can also find a second wave of packs in Unrivaled Series 9, which hits in the Spring of 2022.

The inaugural set will include Kenny Omega, Chris Jericho, Cody Rhodes, The Young Bucks, AEW World Champion Hangman Page, AEW Women’s World Champion Dr. Britt Baker, The Lucha Brothers, Sting, Jon Moxley, Miro, Darby Allin, Nyla Rose, Tay Conti, Hikaru Shida, and more.

“The response to our exclusive AEW relationship was overwhelming, so we are excited to release our highly anticipated inaugural set,” said Upper Deck Sports Brand Manager, Paul Zickler.”We’re thrilled to put AEW’s renowned talent in the spotlight like never before.”

“This partnership allows us to bring another dimension to the AEW collector experience with this exclusive parallel set from Upper Deck, a long-time, trusted industry leader,” said Gregory Mitchell, Vice President of Brand at Jazwares.”The AEW fan base is extraordinarily passionate, and the collaboration between the action figures and trading cards will be truly meaningful!”

“Upper Deck and Jazwares are key pillars of AEW’s growing licensing and merchandising business,” said Mark Caplan, VP of Licensing at AEW.”In addition to providing us another way to engage with our amazing fans, the product innovation and execution is bringing our retail partners a unique point of difference for their consumers.”

AEW’s new trading cards hit later this year.

Are you excited for AEW's first trading card set? Let us know in the comments