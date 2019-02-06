WWE Reportedly Concerned The Usos Will Not Sign New Contracts

It suddenly feels like 1996 as a new WWE Superstar is rumored to be leaving the company every day. And on Wednesday, it’s the Usos’ turn.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, there’s some anxiety within WWE that the 5-time WWE Tag Team Champions will not resign once their contract expires. However, when their deals come up is still unknown.

“I heard there has been some concern that they may not re-sign. Now, I don’t know when their deal is up but I just heard there is some concern that they might not re-sign. That doesn’t mean they are going to AEW but it means that there is just some concern,” said Sapp.

The details on the situation are still thin, but the Usos join a long list of Superstars who have an ambiguous future. By now it’s impossible to not mention AEW when discussing disgruntled or potentially exited WWE Superstars as the new promotion has already become the #2 destination for North American wrestling.

On Tuesday a report came out claiming that AEW had mad a juicy offer to major WWE star. While that name has not been confirmed, Fightful revealed that Randy Orton was interested in hearing an offer from AEW.

So what’s to make of all this? Is WWE on the verge of witnessing a mass exodus? Well, the only person that’s been confirmed to be on his way out is Dean Ambrose. WWE legitimized internet reports when they announced Ambrose would leave the company in April once his contract expires. While The Usos could certainly follow suit, we don’t have much more than today’s rumor to offer.

The Usos leaving WWE would be quite the surprise. They’ve been with the company for over a decade and have a Hall of Fame lineage that would appear to make them lifers within Vince McMahon’s company.

But there is room for The Usos to be salty employees. Despite being the best tag team in the company, The Usos tend to fade in and out of relevance. That’s mostly because WWE doesn’t place a high priority on tag team wrestling as a whole, but it’s been odd to watch such a talented pair of wrestlers struggle for camera time.

In a recent episode of E&C’s Pod of Awesomeness, WWE Hall of Famer Edge discussed why tag team wrestling isn’t a bigger part of Vince McMahon’s company.

“To be honest I don’t know how much Vince will ever focus on tag team wrestling because I don’t think he sees much in it. There can be, we’ve proven there can be. The Rock n Roll Express has proven there can be and the Hardys and the Dudleys and the Road Warriors and there’s a lot of instances that have proven that tag team wrestling and I know Steve Austin would be the first one to throw his hat in this ring. Tag team wrestling can be the best match on the show bar-none,” he said.

This situation is bound to evolve and we’ll keep you posted on the Usos status as more information comes around.

