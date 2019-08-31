Update On The Uso’s Return To WWE Television

WWE’s tag team ranks are about to get an upgrade in depth as Jimmy and Jey Uso are set to return to television relatively soon.

The Usos have been away from WWE since a SummerSlam weekend appearance for the team was cancelled due to Jimmy Uso being arrested for a DUI on July 25th in Pensacola, Florida. Jimmy’s arrest was reported to be an issue when it came to him being granted access to Canada, where SummerSlam was held this year.

Dave Meltzer reported in this week’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter that both Jimmy and Jey are expected back “in a couple of weeks.” The team’s last match for WWE was a triple threat tag team match on the July 29th edition of RAW in Little Rock, Arkansas. That match saw The O.C. (Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows) defeat The Usos and The Revival to capture the RAW Tag Team Championships.

The July 25th arrest for DUI was Jimmy Uso’s second high profile run-in with law enforcement problems this year. An incident on February 14th in Detroit, Michigan saw Jimmy Uso charged with disorderly conduct and obstruction of justice. He struck a plea deal for the incident and pleaded no contest to interfering with a government employee. That deal came with a $450 fine.