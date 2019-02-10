Velveteen Dream Rages Against WWE Bringing Back Former Superstars

WWE’s Instagram page posted a poll on Sunday asking which WWE Hall of Famer should make an in-ring return, listing Goldberg, Razor Ramon, Mark Henry, Ric Flair, Booker T, Bret Hart, Jim Duggan and Stone Cold Steve Austin.

The post generated more than 135,000 likes with plenty of comments from fans debating over who it should be. But when NXT’s Velveteen Dream saw it, he had a much different reaction.

Videos by ComicBook.com

N O They Had Their Time

It’s Past Their Prime If I wanna see these guys I’ll spend $9.99 on the NETWORK Use What U Got b/c

We’re More Than A Generation of Dreamers WE ARE

The DREAM Generation And YES

I am The One 2 Talk#MoneyWhereTheMouthIs pic.twitter.com/0uuShEPlfC — The DREAM (@VelveteenWWE) February 10, 2019

“N O,” Dream wrote. “If I wanna see these guys I’ll spend $9.99 on the NETWORK. Use What U Got b/c We’re More Than A Generation of Dreamers. WE ARE The DREAM Generation. And YES I am The One 2 Talk.”

Dream, real name Patrick Clark, has been outspoken on his social media accounts in the past in regards to the WWE‘s booking and his place in it. He famously wore tights that said “Call Me Up, Vince” in his match at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn IV in August 2018, and was channeling Hulk Hogan in his TakeOver ring gear even before the company had officially reinstated the controversial Hall of Famer.

While he did not appear at NXT’s most recent TakeOver event, he was a key player in the six-man tag match at Halftime Heat during Super Bowl LIII, picking up the win for his team that included Ricochet and Aleister Black. Days prior to that event he won the Worlds Collide tournament that featured NXT, NXT UK and 205 Live wrestlers, which earned him a shot at any championship of his choosing on those three brands. Dream chose newly-crowned NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano, and pinned “Johnny Wrestling” to win his first championship in WWE at an NXT television taping in late January.

WWE Hall of Famer and NXT trainer Shawn Michaels gave Dream a glowing review while serving as special guest commentator for Haltime Heat, saying “”To even compare that young man to me would be to limit his ceiling.”

Since debuting in his Prince-inspired gimmick in May 2017, Dream has gone on to put on excellent bouts with the likes of Black, Ricochet, Kassius Ohno, EC3 and NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa