Vince McMahon in Hot Water with Adidas Over Logo

Vince McMahon’s relaunch of the XFL in 2020 may have just hit an unexpected detour.

McMahon formed a new company, Alpha Entertainment, to finance and front his relaunch of the XFL, a football league that McMahon experimented with back in 2001 with one failed season. The relaunch of the XFL was announced earlier this year with a press conference this past January.

The issue with Adidas stems from the logo of Alpha Entertainment, which you can view below. Adidas believes the logo too closely resembles their property and has reporteldy reached out to the United States Patent and Trademark Office to allow for time to oppose McMahon’s use of the logo for his company.

Adidas has been given a deadline of March 6th, 2019 to file an opposition or to receive another extension.

You can see both images above and judge for yourself whether you think the resemblance is too close.

McMahon has promised that the relaunch of the XFL in 2020 will feature faster-paced, more family friendly football. The new version of the league will have 8, 40-man roster teams playing a 10 game season. While the original XFL had long been on the wrong-end of snarky jokes, there was a rejuvenated interest in the former league following an ESPN 30 for 30 documentary on the XFL that originally aired in early 2017 to much fanfare and interest.

Alpha Entertainment was essentially born or funded when McMahon sold 3.34 millions shares of WWE stock, earning him $105 million, in December 2017. The purpose of the cash out was said to help fund Alpha Entertinament, which is a company independent of WWE. Unlike the last XFL, the new league will not be as closely associated with McMahon’s wrestling empire.

