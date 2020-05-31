Vince McMahon Biography Being Written For Potential 2022 Release

A biography on the most powerful man in pro wrestling history is on the horizon. Abraham Riesman is in the process of writing the book, titled Ringmaster. Riesman has a history of writing biographies of powerful men in the entertainment field, having previously written True Believer: The Rise and Fall of Stan Lee. The release date for the McMahon book is not set, though Riesman said in a social media post that "I'd guess 2022." It is being written for Simon and Schuster's Atria Books.

Riesman wrote:

"I come bearing good news: I'm writing another book! This one's a biography of Vince McMahon, the emperor of professional wrestling. It's for @simonandschuster's @atriabooks imprint. Release date TBD, but I'd guess 2022. Many thanks to my amazing agent, @rossharris1, and my tremendous editor, @amardeol. Wish me luck!"

The photo in his post is a preview for the book, which reads:

"Ringmaster, a biography of Vince McMahon, who went from a dyslexic boy growing up in a trailer park to the iconoclastic Chairman and CEO of the multi-billion dollar WWE empire, with new reporting and exclusive interviews from those witnessed, aided, and suffered from his ascent."

This isn't the first time a project on McMahon has been talked about in recent years. It was reported last year that a film on McMahon's life was in the works with Bradley Cooper rumored to be involved. The working title for the film was Pandemonium, though there have been no recent updates on the project.

The most high profile book on McMahon's life was a 2004 release titled Sex, Lies, and Headlocks: The Real Story of Vince McMahon and World Wrestling Entertainment. That book, written by Shaun Assael and Mike Mooneyham, was released to generally very good reviews. However, it was more focused on the rise of the wrestling business and McMahon's role in that than a true biography, though it did chronicle his life as well.

