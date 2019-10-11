Vince McMahon’s Original Plan For Hell In A Cell Finish Between Seth Rollins and Bray Wyatt Revealed

By now, everyone has read something about last weekend’s WWE Hell In A Cell main event finish. Most of what has been written has been negative as fans were extremely displeased with the way the show ended.

Bray Wyatt and Seth Rollins’ WWE Universal Championship match ended when the referee stopped the match following Rollins taking a hammer to Wyatt. This left the live audience, as well as those watching at home, extremely confused as one of the purposes of a Hell In A Cell match is typically to not have a match end in controversial fashion, as “anything goes.”

In the end, Wyatt did get some vengeance on Rollins after the match, putting a mandible claw on him and drawing blood on the outside of the ring, but it wasn’t enough as the fans in attendance on the show clearly wanted to see Wyatt emerge as the new Universal Champion. There were loud “boos” and chants of “AEW.” Rollins, a babyface champion, was also heckled quite noticeably by the crowed immediately after retaining the title due to the finish.

According to this week’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Vince McMahon‘s plan was never to put the title on Wyatt, though he did change the original finish. Though McMahon didn’t want to place the title on “The Fiend” at this point, he also didn’t want him to lose. What we ended up getting as a finish certainly plays into that mindset.

However, according to the report, McMahon’s original idea was for Wyatt to be tossed off the top of the cell, similar to Mick Foley at King of the Ring 1998, though he would have had a heavily cushioned crash pad on the outside to protect him. Even so, the eye-popping spot would cause the referee to stop the match after such a brutal fall.

That finish would have also elicited a negative response from fans, though, as Shane McMahon was tossed off the top of the Hell In A Cell by The Undertaker at WrestleMania 32 back in 2016 and the match was not stopped. And of course, neither was the 1998 match at King of the Ring.

The Observer goes on to note that after the match was stopped, the plans called for Wyatt to sit-up like The Undertaker and lock on the mandible claw on Rollins, similar to what actually did happen at the end of the PPV show.

