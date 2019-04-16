War Raiders, Ricochet, Aleister Black Assigned to WWE Raw as Part of Superstar Shake-up

When Ricochet and Aleister Black were first called up to WWE’s main roster back in February, neither man was given a proper home on either Monday Night Raw or SmackDown Live. Instead the pair joined the likes of Heavy Machinery, EC3, Lacey Evans, Nikki Cross and Lars Sullivan as free agents that would jump back and forth between both rosters. But at the start of the 2019 Superstar Shake-up on Raw this week, both Ricochet and Black were drafted to Raw when they teamed up with Raw Tag Team Champions Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins for an eight-man tag match.

Their opponents turned out to be The Revival and the reigning NXT Tag Team Champions in The War Raiders. However the WWE appeared to change Hanson and Rowe’s names upon their callup, as the two were referred to as The Viking Experience and were called Erik and Ivar.

While the pair wrestled primarily as singles wrestlers in NXT, the two were quickly made a tag team as they competed for the Raw, SmackDown and NXT Tag Team Championships after winning the 2019 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.

It’s worth noting that even though the four appeared on Raw, both Michael Cole and Corey Graves stated it was possible that any of the men could also appear on SmackDown Live on Tuesday night.