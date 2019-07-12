Watch: AEW Fight for the Fallen Opening Video

Just as they did for Fyter Fest, AEW has released the opening video for Saturday night’s Fight For The Fallen event one day early.

Fight For The Fallen takes place in Jacksonville, Florida and is AEW’s third-ever show. It is the final event before AEW All Out during Labor Day weekend next month, expected to be the biggest AEW event yet.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Check out the opening video for Fight For The Fallen below.

While the card does feature several matches that figure to be excellent, it’s the Cody Rhodes and Dustin Rhodes vs. Young Bucks match that most fans are looking forward to the most. It’s the match on the show with, by far, the most build.

Here is the updated for for AEW Fight For The Fallen:

Cody Rhodes and Dustin Rhodes vs. The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson)

Kenny Omega vs. Cima

Brandi Rhodes vs. Allie

“Hangman” Adam Page vs. Kip Sabian

SoCal Uncensored (Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky) vs. The Lucha Bros (Pentagon and Rey Fenix)

Riho and Britt Baker vs. Bea Priestley and Shoko Nakajiima

Dark Order vs. Jack Evans and Angelico vs. Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus

Winners will compete at All Out for a chance at a bye in the AEW World Tag Team Championship tournament

Winners will compete at All Out for a chance at a bye in the AEW World Tag Team Championship tournament MJF, Shawn Spears and Sammy Guevara vs. Joey Janela, Darby Allin and Jimmy Havoc (Pre-show Match)

Sonny Kiss vs. Peter Avalon with Leva Bates (Pre-show Match)

You can check out the ComicBook wrestling team’s full preview and predictions for Fight For The Fallen at this link.

What are you looking forward to most on this show? Let us know in the comments section below or send me a tweet @ryandroste.