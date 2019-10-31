Watch: AEW’s Best Friends and Orange Cassidy Wrestle as Rick and Morty, Get Introduced by Justin Roiland

This week’s AEW Dynamite had a special crossover with Rick and Morty in order to help promote the show’s fourth season premiere on Nov. 10. At first the collaboration was subtle, as the turnbuckles had the show’s logo on them and the ring posts were each colored neon green. However midway through the show the Best Friends (Trent and Chuck Taylor) and Orange Cassidy arrived for their six-man tag match dressed as the titular characters and had clips from the show added to their entrance video. The trio were then introduced via a voice over from voice actor Justin Roiland, who voices both Rick and Morty on the show.

The trio beat their opponents, a team of jobbers, with their Strong Zero finisher.

During the match color commentator Excalibur managed to get Jim Ross to say Rick’s catchphrase, “Wubba lubba dub dub!”

