Watch Braun Strowman Flip ‘The Kevin Owens Show’ Stage

Braun Strowman was back to his old ways of flipping over incredibly heavy objects on Monday as he toppled over the set of “The Kevin Owens Show.”

Owens had brought back his old talk show segment during Raw on Monday to brag about his victory over Braun Strowman at Extreme Rules and to trick his guest, Jinder Mahal, into having another match with “The Monster Among Men.”

Owens called for Strowman to meet him down in the ring, only for his entire set to cave over as Strowman appeared behind it.

Mahal went on to win his match with Strowman via disqualification when the big man accidentally hit Mahal with his Money in the Bank briefcase.

Strowman and Owens first began feuding in the build to the Money in the Bank ladder match in June. Owens managed to knock out Strowman during a match on Raw by jumping off a ladder and putting him through a table, which Strowman remembered as he returned the favor by throwing Owens through a table during the pay-per-view match.

After winning the briefcase, Strowman continued to antagonize Owens on a weekly basis, going so far as to knock him off the entrance ramp while Owens was locked inside a portable toilet.

Owens technically won their first steel cage match at Extreme Rules when Strowman chokeslammed him off the top of the cage through the announcer’s table below, though Strowman was quick to brush off the technicality.

Thanks to a decision by Stephanie McMahon, the two will clash again at SummerSlam with Strowman’s Money in the Bank briefcase on the line. The match has a special stipulation however, as Owens can win the briefcase even if it’s via disqualification or count-out.

SummerSlam takes place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Aug. 19. Some of the event’s marquee matches include Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship, AJ Styles vs. Samoa Joe for the WWE Championship, Ronda Rousey taking on Alexa Bliss for the Raw Women’s Championship, Carmella, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch in a triple threat for the SmackDown Women’s Championship and Dolph Ziggler vs. Seth Rollins for the Intercontinental Championship.

Should either Strowman or Owens win the briefcase in their match, it’s entirely possible to see them close out the show by cashing in on the winner of the Lesnar/Reigns main event.