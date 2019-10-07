Watch: ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt’s Stunning Hell In A Cell Entrance

Bray Wyatt made his first full WWE ring entrance since SummerSlam on Sunday night at WWE Hell In A Cell.

Wyatt wrestled Rollins in the main event of the evening for the WWE Universal Championship in a Cell match, and he entered the match last, after the champion. In case you were worried that the incredibly cool severed head lantern that Wyatt debuted at SummerSlam was going to be ditched, rest easy. The lantern was there on Sunday night in all of its glory.

Check out Wyatt’s entrance below.