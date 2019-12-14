Watch: Bray Wyatt Takes Over The Miz and Maryse’s Nanny Cam

WWE continued to build toward The Miz’s match with Bray Wyatt at WWE TLC with a sitdown interview during WWE SmackDown on Friday night.
Being interviewed in his living room by Renee Young, The Miz first talked about his history with Daniel Bryan. Clips were shown of the famous Miz and Bryan confrontation on Talking Smack a few years ago, but Miz went on to talk about the growing respect he has for Bryan’s career which is why he’s been concerned with his whereabouts ever since Bryan disappeared on SmackDown a few weeks ago.
Soon thereafter, Maryse interrupted the interview by yelling and calling him over. The two looked at their iPad where their child, Monroe, was shown in her crib which was being taken over by Wyatt’s creepy puppets. Wyatt even broke in over the video stream from the Firefly Funhouse.
Given the news lately of families having their indoor children’s security cameras hacked by outsiders, this was a smart play on the news. It was also legitimately creepy and built further intrigue for the match at TLC on Sunday night.
The updated card for WWE TLC is as follows:
- Non-Title Match
WWE Universal Champion Bray Wyatt vs. The Miz
- TLC Match
Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin
- WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match – Ladder Match
The New Day (c) vs. The Revival
- Aleister Black vs. Buddy Murphy
- WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match – TLC Match
The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane) (c) vs. Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch
- Tables Match
Rusev vs. Bobby Lashley (with Lana)
- WWE RAW Tag Team Championship Match
The Viking Raiders (c) vs. TBD
Which match at WWE TLC are you looking forward to most?