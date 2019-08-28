Watch: Drake Maverick Wins WWE 24/7 Title On SmackDown Live

There is a new WWE 24/7 Champion once again with the title changing hands this time on SmackDown Live.

Elias, who was the reigning champion, came out in the second hour of SmackDown Live to tout his championship. He sat in the King of the Ring chair and talked about how he would make a great King after he wins the tournament this year.

He was blindsided by Kevin Owens, who appeared from behind the throne on the entrance ramp and gave Owens some right hands all the way down the ramp and into the ring. He followed that up by nailing a Stunner. This allowed Drake Maverick to sneak into the ring and over Elias for the pinfall, winning the championship in the process.

Of course, following the victory, the announcers were beside themselves wondering if this means that Maverick will finally be able to consummate his marriage. I’m sure we’ll get an answer to that in the days ahead.