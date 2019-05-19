Watch: Ember Moon Hits Insane Eclipse at Money In The Bank

While Ember Moon didn’t emerge with the brief case at Sunday night’s Money In The Bank PPV event, she did end up nailing what will probably be the most talked about move from the women’s match.

Toward the end of the match, Moon perched herself atop a ladder on the outside of the ring. She jumped into the ring and hit an insane Eclipse, her finisher, on Natalya. Watch the move below for yourself.

While this move was the highlight of the match itself, the headlines will go to Bayley who walked away with the Money In The Bank briefcase. Mandy Rose looked to have the match won, with Sonya Deville carrying her to the top of the ladder, until they were met by Bayley on the opposite side of the ladder.

Bayley took out Deville and Rose and grabbed the briefcase herself, becoming Ms. Money In The Bank for 2019.