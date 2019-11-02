Watch: Jerry Lawler Arrives In Batmobile For ESPN’s ‘College Gameday’

WWE’s Jerry “The King” Lawler got a chance to make a big national television appearance on Saturday morning in Memphis, Tennessee.

ESPN’s College Gameday was in town, set up on historic Beale Street, for the big football game today between the Memphis Tigers and SMU Mustangs. Lawler’s appearance as a hometown hero had him joining an extensive list of WWE stars who have appeared on Gameday in the last year, including Roman Reigns, The Undertaker, and Ric Flair.

Lawler, a noted artist and comics fan, showed up to the set in his Batmobile. Check out the video below.

.@jerrylawler knows how to arrive in style 👑🦇 pic.twitter.com/iqaAjaDp8p — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 2, 2019

Later, after Lee Corso picked against the hometown team, Lawler had to drop some knowledge on him, pro wrestling style.

Corso really did that to the Memphis fans! He’s picking SMU to stay undefeated 🐎 (📍@NationalGuard) pic.twitter.com/JnEwFXyF83 — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 2, 2019

Corso played the heel and picked SMU, so @JerryLawler dropped the strap on ‘em! pic.twitter.com/VFN91kel5K — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 2, 2019

Also on the broadcast was Pat McAfee, who just 12 hours earlier was broadcasting WWE SmackDown in Buffalo, New York due to WWE’s travel problems getting their crew back from Saudi Arabia.

