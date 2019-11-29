Watch: AEW Announce Team Calls ‘Black Friday’ Shopping Fights In Hilarious Video

It’s that time of year once again where “Black Friday” has Americans dropping more cash than the “Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase.

With retailers offering big sales as they do every year on the day after Thanksgiving, shoppers have been flocking to brick and mortar stores as well as their favorite websites to cash-in on the deals.

Something we’ve learned over the years is that the commentating voice of Jim Ross meshes well with just about anything that is chaotic, and the All Elite Wrestling on TNT Twitter account proved that Black Friday is no different. Also featured are Ross’s AEW broadcast partners, Tony Schiavone and Excalibur.

The video features footage from over the years of people storming through the gates as stores open, fighting over gifts, and just all out brawling in the aisles. Check it out below.

