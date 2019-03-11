Watch: Nigel McGuinness Drops the F-Bomb on WWE’s Fastlane Watch Along

WWE decided to try something new with their YouTube channel on Sunday by having a Watch Along viewing party with WWE Superstars backstage during the Fastlane event.

The show featured a wide variety of WWE talent, from Pat McAfee to Alexa Bliss to The IIconics to D-Von Dudley. By Monday two videos from the watch party had already gone viral, one of which the WWE probably didn’t want to have happen.

Videos by ComicBook.com

During the show 205 Live and NXT commentator Nigel McGuinness was caught dropping the f-bomb. While WWE removed the video from their YouTube page by Monday, the Squared Circle subreddit was able to share it as its own link.

“You stopped me f—ing stumbling my words,” McGuinness said in response to McAfee. He quickly realized his mistake.

“I did us the f-word, live, and I just broke the first curse (rule),” he said.

McAfee then got up and pointed to a note next to the camera, which had no cursing listed as the No. 1 rule for people on-air.

By Monday morning the Watch Along replay had been pulled from WWE’s YouTube page. It’s unclear whether or not McGuinness’ mistake was the reason for the video getting deleted, or if WWE always intended on pulling it down after the show.

Another popular clip from the video showed Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder of The Revival recreating the famous final dance scene from the film Dirty Dancing.

“No shame in my (tag team) game,” Dawson said while retweeting the video.

McGuinness wasn’t the only WWE star busted for bad language during Sunday’s show. After beating Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre in the main event, Seth Rollins was caught on camera shouting,”One last time Cleveland, one last motherf—ing time!” as he celebrated with Dean Ambrose and Roman Reigns.

One Superstar who has made headlines in recent weeks for their harsh language is Ronda Rousey, who gave a lengthy rant full of curse words on a recent episode of her Ronda on the Road YouTube series.

“It wasn’t a promo,” Rousey said regarding her heel turn promo on last week’s episode of Raw. “They gave me other things to say I didn’t f—ing say it. It’s not a f—ng promo. It’s not an act. I’m not going out there and doing their f—ing act anymore. They can say it’s not an act to try and save face with everyone else, but it’s not an act. I’m going out there and I’m doing whatever the hell I want and they can explain it away however the hell they want, but f— ’em, everybody — WWE Universe included.”