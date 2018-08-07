Paul Heyman Breaks Down in Raw Interview About Brock Lesnar

Paul Heyman spoke with Renee Young on Monday’s edition of Raw to speak about Brock Lesnar attacking him a week prior.

Heyman, with his eyes clearly bloodshot and on the verge of tears, barely managed to get through the interview.

“I don’t know where we stand,” Heyman said when asked where his relationship currently is with the reigning Universal Champion.

He nearly left the interview after mentioning Lesnar would probably be angry if he saw the footage of him speaking to Young, but she convinced him to stay.

When asked if he considered Lesnar his friend, Heyman tearfully responded “Yes I do. And my children consider his children to be their friends. I don’t let anybody close to my family, he certainly doesn’t let anybody close to his family.

“This is not how I envisioned it ending,” he continued. “Since the beginning we’ve always talked about riding off into the sunset together. The Universal Championship over one shoulder, the UFC title over the other, and me standing behind him proclaiming to the world, ‘The reigning…’”

Heyman wouldn’t respond when asked if he thinks Lesnar still needs him. Young moved forward with question that’s often been speculated about among fans — will he go manage another wrestler?

“Wouldn’t that question be inconceivable a week ago? Wouldn’t it be? This whole situation in inconceivable to me. How could I go with somebody else? Just an interchangeable…”

The final question of the interview was who was Heyman’s pick to win the Universal Championship match at SummerSlam. Even after all of is frustrations, Heyman still went with his client.

“I’ve known Brock Lesnar for 16 years,” Heyman said. “I’ve been through every up and down that he has accomplished and he has suffered and I’ve never seen Brock Lesnar like this. I’ve never seen him more driven, I’ve never seen him more focused and I know this isn’t a word we like to use around here, I’ve never seen him more violent. Against this Brock Lesnar? Roman Reigns doesn’t stand a chance.”

Whether this is all leading to a big twist ending at SummerSlam or not, Heyman put on an incredible performance with this promo.

Lesnar and Reigns will face-off once again at SummerSlam on Aug. 19 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.