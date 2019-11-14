Watch: Matt Jackson Takes Huge Powerbomb Through Stage During AEW Dynamite

The feud between the Young Bucks and Santana and Ortiz continued this week during AEW Dynamite.

It all started with cameras running across a brawl in the back. The fight eventually spilled out into the arena. They held up Nick Jackson’s leg and hit him with several shots. They followed that up by giving Matt Jackson a huge double powerbomb through the stage. Prior to the spot, Santana spray painted a bullseye in the spot where they would go on to hit the move.

Brandon Cutler tried to come out and make the save. Santana and Ortiz acted like they were going to walk out but then came back to continue the fight. Eventually, Private Party came out for the save before security split everyone up.

AEW tweeted out a video of the start of the brawl, which you can see below.

IT'S A BRAWL IN NASHVILLE! But…..What the hell was that at the end?

ComicBook.com’s own Connor Casey was there in the arena for the show and passed along a video of how the powerbomb looked from the stands.