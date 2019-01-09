Watch: Rey Mysterio Spikes Andrade ‘Cien’ Almas With a Rolling Piledriver

Rey Mysterio continued to prove he is incapable of aging this week, as he broke out a flipping piledriver on Andrade “Cien” Almas on SmackDown Live this week.

Mysterio teamed up with Mustafa Ali to take on Almas and Samoa Joe in a preview of the upcoming men’s Royal Rumble match, in which all four will be participating in.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Early contender for tag match of the year. #SDLive pic.twitter.com/pAnqIGSlO9 — GIF Skull – Change The Whole Universe (@GIFSkull) January 9, 2019

Mysterio’s move was so impressive midway through the match that color commentator Corey Graves said “I could watch this one on loop.”

Back in September it was announced that Mysterio had signed a two-year contract with WWE after spending the last three years making only sporadic appearances while wrestling for Lucha Underground and New Japan Pro Wrestling. He made is official return in October, defeating Shinsuke Nakamura in a match at SmackDown 1000. Since then he’s feuded with Randy Orton (culminating in a chairs match at TLC), participated in the World Cup tournament and was on the losing end in the men’s five-on-five elimination match at Survivor Series.

Prior to his return, WWE honored Mysterio by having a special edition of WWE 2K19 dedicated to his return to the video game series.

“It was very nostalgic. It was humbling,” Mysterio said in an interview with the Miami Herald in August. “To see the amount of work that was put in by WWE to get this product out. To do things like they always do, top notch. My respect goes out to those who paid respect for Rey Mysterio. Whether it’s The Miz saying he’s the best, that’s a form of flattery from his end, a form of paying respect to what I’ve done for almost three decades.

“I was very happy with the end result. I was amazed as a matter of fact. To see the end result, because I had a draft of how everything was going to be laid out, but when I saw it on footage, after all was said and done, and the product was fine, I was like, ‘Wow. This came out awesome.’ I was really, really happy.”

Other results from SmackDown Live this week included AJ Styles brawling with WWE Champion Daniel Bryan, Becky Lynch earning a rematch against Asuka for the SmackDown Women’s Championship after beating Carmella and Charlotte Flair in a triple threat match and The Miz and Shane McMahon challenging The Bar to a tag titles match at the Royal Rumble.