Watch: Ric Flair Gives A Toast To Post Malone Backstage At Concert

The 16-time world champion Ric Flair recently met up with world famous rapper Post Malone and had a moment to reflect on their friendship, specifically back to when Flair went through one of his recent medical scares.

Flair appears backstage with Malone at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta where the musician performed on Friday night. The duo are next to a table set up for beer pong as Flair raises a glass to toast his friend.

Flair said:

“Ladies and gentleman! To the great Post Malone, who has become one of the most accomplished artists in the music industry, and I man that I’ve know for four years. He took time out of his very busy schedule to come out to my home with my wife and her children, and visit me when I had just gotten out of the hospital. I couldn’t drink then, but I’m drinking now. Post Malone, my man! Woo!”

You can watch it below.

Flair also appear on stage at the concert, video below.

Flair’s next appearance for WWE will be on the October 28th edition of RAW, just three days before WWE presents Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. At that show, Team Flair will battle Team Hogan.

The updated card for WWE Crown Jewel is as follows:

WWE Championship Match

Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Cain Velasquez

Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Cain Velasquez

Seth Rollins (c) vs. “The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt

Match cannot be stopped for any reason.

Seth Rollins (c) vs. "The Fiend' Bray Wyatt

Match cannot be stopped for any reason.

RAW Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Revival vs. The New Day vs. Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode vs. Heavy Machinery vs. Lucha House Party vs. Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins vs. The OC vs. The B Team

Winners will be crowned World Cup winners and named the “Greatest Tag Team In the World.”

RAW Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Revival vs. The New Day vs. Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode vs. Heavy Machinery vs. Lucha House Party vs. Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins vs. The OC vs. The B Team

Winners will be crowned World Cup winners and named the "Greatest Tag Team In the World."

Captain Roman Reigns, Rusev, Ricochet, Ali, Shorty Gable vs. Captain Randy Orton, King Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley, WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura and 1 other TBA

Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair will be in attendance as coaches.

Captain Roman Reigns, Rusev, Ricochet, Ali, Shorty Gable vs. Captain Randy Orton, King Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley, WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura and 1 other TBA

Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair will be in attendance as coaches.

Cesaro vs. Mansoor Al-Shehail

