Watch: Behind The Scenes of WWE WrestleMania 35

WWE’s documentaries, whether full length or shorts, are always worth a watch. That is especially the case when it comes to their behind the scenes looks at WrestleMania.

Early Sunday morning, WWE posted the latest in their “The Day Of” series, this one taking a look at last Sunday’s WrestleMania 35 event at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. Talk about a quick turnaround!

You can watch the documentary below, which clocks in at just over 11 minutes.

Highlights of the film include backstage footage of Kofi Kingston, Becky Lynch, and Charlotte Flair, Ronda Rousey, and Seth Rollings, among others. There’s an entertaining part where Stephanie McMahon meets up with Xavier Woods inside the stadium earlier in the day before the show and compliments him on his pancakes tracksuit. We also see Triple H rehearsing his Mad Max inspired entrance.

There’s also some good footage of John Cena as he makes his return to WWE. He’s shown talking the day of the show at length with The Miz and his father.

The most emotional moments come when the entire drew backstage congratulates Kofi Kingston following his WWE Championship victory, including a very emotional Xavier Woods. Later, a similar scene is shown as Kurt Angle enters the backstage area following his final match, sharing an emotional moment with Vince McMahon.

Certainly, this is just the tip of the ice berg when it comes to footage filmed backstage at WrestleMania. Early next year, we will get a full length documentary in the WWE 24 series on the WWE Network focusing in on this year’s show, as the company has done for every WrestleMania the past several years.

