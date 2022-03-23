What Are The New Day Doing at WrestleMania 38?

Plans for The New Day’s Kofi Kingston, Big E, and Xavier Woods have been a bit in flux even before this month due to Woods injury, but then things took another turn when Big E suffered a neck injury during a recent episode of WWE SmackDown. That leaves things in flux for Kingston and the New Day as a whole at WrestleMania, and recently Kingston spoke a bit about what was in store for him and the group this year during an interview with the Bart Winkler Show, and even Kingston is still fuzzy on the details. That said, he does know Big E is officially out of any WrestleMania activities in the ring.

“For those who don’t know, he (Big E) actually broke his neck a couple weeks ago, and luckily, I say luckily, he fractured his C1 and his C6 and it wasn’t any worse than that,” Kingston said. “He didn’t have spinal cord damage, any misalignments. He’s moving around pretty well with all things considered and now it’s just a matter of rest and recovery. He will not be available for WrestleMania for sure, I can guarantee you that.

“With regards to what I’m doing at WrestleMania, I don’t know, I’m not sure. Hopefully Woods will be back and we can mix it up with some of these tag teams out there but everything is up in the air, you never know what is going to happen leading up to WrestleMania, that’s why it’s so exciting because you just don’t know,” Kingston said.

Woods was supposed to be out for four to six weeks and his status for WrestleMania was always borderline. It remains to be seen if he will be active for WrestleMania, but Kingston also has an eye on what happens after WrestleMania in the Raw and SmackDown season premieres.

“More importantly the show after WrestleMania is almost like the season premiere, the SmackDown after where we’ve had a huge seasons premiere,” Kingston said. “And everyone knows there’s going to be a lot of surprises at Mania, there’s going to be title changes, surprise appearances, and things that are going to happen that people don’t expect.

“That’s what all that fallout is going to be on SmackDown and we get to navigate what happens and talk about the amazing show that this two-night Stupendous event has been. It’s going to be an awesome SmackDown, probably one of the better SmackDowns to go to of the year, the one right before Mania and the one right after.”

Hopefully, WWE has something in the works for Kingston, and if Woods can make it back without risking re-injury, that should allow them to compete in the ring in some form or fashion.

