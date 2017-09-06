Who Will the Undertaker’s Opponent at Wrestlemania Be?

Since the announcement was made that the Undertaker would be returning to the ring for the WWE in mid-November, the fans have been speculating as to whom he might face in the upcoming match.

One of the most convincing predictions as to the Undertaker’s opponent at the forthcoming Wrestlemania came from Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. After listening to what Meltzer had to say, his argument seems like it totally makes sense.

While chatting on Wrestler Observer Radio show, Meltzer said “If it’s ok SmackDown though, I’m guessing it’s Randy Orton. Cause why else would Randy Orton have turned?”

“The turn of Randy Orton, under normal circumstances it makes no sense, if you think about it, because they’re so imbalanced on the baby-face side with Cena gone,” Meltzer said.

However, Meltzer continued that it could be A.J. Styles.

Styles might be a harder math for the Undertaker but “with Randy Orton at WrestleMania you’re guaranteed about as safe a match as you could have if you’re 51 years old and you just had hip surgery,” Dave Meltzer’s guest said.

Most recently, the announcement was made that the Dead Man would finally be returning to the ring in November. The Mohegan Sun Arena recently tweeted: “BREAKING NEWS! The Undertaker returns to Wilkes-Barre on 11.15 for the 900th episode of @WWESmackDownLiv at @MoheganSunArena.”

BREAKING NEWS! The Undertaker returns to Wilkes-Barre on 11.15 for the 900th episode of @WWESmackDownLiv at @MoheganSunArena #WWEWILKESBARRE pic.twitter.com/okWlFNw1AH — Mohegan Sun Arena PA (@MoheganSunArena) November 2, 2016

Since being seen on crutches earlier this fall, the Undertaker made an appearance at the Quicken Loans Arena in order to hang out with the 2016 NBA Champions the Cleveland Cavaliers.

While the Undertaker may be getting older, WWE legend the Big Show was correct when he predicted that the fans hadn’t already seen the last of the Dead Man in the ring.

“I don’t think Taker’s story is done,” the Big Show said. “Taker’s one of those amazing, iconic characters that has built WWE and stood by WWE through thick and thin times. He’s one of the guys that never jumped ship back in the day. I think as long as Taker feels healthy enough and feels good enough to go out there he will. And I’m okay with seeing Taker on special events, because Taker is the ultimate attraction.”

The Big Show continued by saying: “I think as long as Taker feels healthy enough and feels good enough to go out there he will. And I’m okay with seeing Taker on special events, because Taker is the ultimate attraction. That entrance is probably the greatest entrance ever. I’ve been in the ring competing with him and that GONNNG would hit, and the music, and I’ve gotten chill bumps.”

Who do you think the Undertaker will face at Wrestlemania?

