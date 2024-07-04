Will Ospreay Retains AEW International Title, Begins Feud With MJF

Will Ospreay is not only one of the top stars in All Elite Wrestling right now, but he’s probably one of the biggest wrestlers on the entire planet. After arriving in AEW, Ospreay won 18 consecutive matches before finally suffering a loss. The AEW International Champion challenged AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland at Forbidden Door this past Sunday night, but fell just short against the company’s top man. While that loss certainly stung, it doesn’t look like it affected his momentum.

Daniel Garcia made it a point in recent weeks to make his ambitions known: He wanted to beat Will Ospreay for the AEW International Championship. Garcia didn’t achieve his goal on Wednesday night, even with MJF in his corner, but he put up a great fight that had everyone in the arena cheering for him after the match. Unfortunately for Garcia, his moment in the spotlight was stolen, and all that’s on anyone’s minds following that Dynamite is the return of Scumbag heel Maxwell Jacob Friedman.

MJF has been supporting Garcia in the lead-up to this match against Ospreay, even though he clearly wanted a shot at Ospreay as well. After Ospreay pinned Garcia, the International Champion brought his challenger to the center of the ring and celebrated him as a true competitor. It wasn’t until Ospreay left that MJF got back to his nefarious ways.

Friedman made an absolute mess out of Garcia after he put him on the ground with a cheap low blow. An absolute onslaught saw him mercilessly beating an unresponsive Garcia, causing blood to pour from his face. Even a horde of referees and competitors from the back couldn’t stop Max’s attack.

All of the violence caused Ospreay to return to the ring, hoping to save Garcia. Friedman looked like he was going to take Ospreay on, but he ducked out of the other side of the ring as soon as Ospreay entered, ultimately escaping through the crowd.

Nothing was said by either competitor, but it seems clear that Ospreay and MJF are on a collision course for the biggest pay-per-view event on AEW’s schedule: All In. The massive show at London’s Wembley Stadium was always going to feature Ospreay in a massive match, and few stars in the company are bigger than MJF. This matchup will easily be one of the most anticipated on the card as the road to London begins.