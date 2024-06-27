AEW's Daniel Garcia Challenged by MJF and Will Ospreay on Dynamite

Daniel Garcia walked into tonight's AEW Dynamite looking for an opportunity to showcase what he can do against AEW's top stars, and before he knew it he had two massive opportunities for the taking. MJF got things started but was soon approached by Garcia, who shared a story about when MJF helped encourage him and give him a shot when most others wouldn't. MJF responded with a big promo that propped up Garcia and ended by offering a one-on-one match at All In. Will Ospreay then came out and decided to one-up MJF, offering not only a match for the International Championship but also for the AEW World Championship, though he has one more step to take before he can make that happen.

MJF Sees Potential in Garcia

(Photo: All Elite Wrestling)

After Garcia shared his story about MJF, MJF then spoke about how far Garcia has come during his time in AEW, as well as how far he's come from the last time he fought MJF in the ring. "Since then you have grown exponentially. You have gotten stronger, you have gotten faster, cagier, smarter, you have ascended the ladder here in AEW rung by rung by busting your ass. You didn't run from the grinD Daniel Garcia, you are the grind," MJF said.

"So it got me thinking Danny boy, maybe it's time you get one more shot at the king. But not just any shot. So here's what I'm thinking Danny, here's the big question. I wanted to ask you tonight, you tell me how you feel about it folks at home, you can tell me how you feel about it folks in the arena. You can tell me how you feel about it. Here's my pitch, Dan. Daniel Garcia versus Maxwell. Jacob Friedman. MJF, Wembley Stadium, All In.

Ospreay Offers Another Challenge

(Photo: Will Ospreay offers a challenge to Daniel Garcia on Dynamite - AEW)

Before Garcia could answer, Will Ospreay came to the ring with a challenge of his own. "This guy has made it publicly known that he wants a shot at the international Championship and I love I love the way that you've been doing it because you've just been racking up win after win after win, bruv. You've been doing it," Ospreay said. "I appreciate that. You're gonna let me get Forbidden Door out the way. So because of all the hard work, cuz I appreciate you and because I love Buffalo. Hey, next week, you got it. AEW International Championship, Daniel Garcia versus Will Ospreay."

Then Ospreay sweetened the pot even more, saying he would also put the AEW World Championship on the line next week, though there is a caveat to that. Ospreay will have to defeat Swerve Strickland for that very Title at Forbidden Door this weekend, which would make him a Double Champion. If he doesn't win, then he would still be the International Champion and would put that on the line against Garcia. Strickland wasn't too pleased that Ospreay was putting the cart before the horse either, which he addressed in a backstage promo.

Garcia accepted Ospreay's challenge, and then when he went to talk to MJF, MJF said that it was a great opportunity and to focus on that one, though he didn't rescind the All In challenge either. MJF was pretty frustrated with having his thunder stolen by Ospreay, so we'll have to wait and see how that plays out.

