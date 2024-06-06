AEW's Swerve Strickland Retains World Title, Sets Up Forbidden Door Title Showdown

MJF took some shots at the AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland in his Dynamite return, and while Strickland did promise to answer his jabs, he had more pressing things on his mind. Strickland was set to defend his AEW World Championship against Roderick Strong in the Dynamite main event, and when you get two wrestlers as skilled as those two in the ring, you're going to get quite the match. The two stars more than delivered in that regard, and while at times it appeared that Strong might be able to secure the victory (with some key help from his friends), Strickland found a way to overcome those odds and take down Strong, retaining his Title and cementing his match against Will Ospreay at Forbidden Door.

Swerve had a hold locked in and then knocked Strong to the mat, but Strong came right back and locked in a hold on the Champ. After some quick exchanges, Strickland reversed a move and then hit a quick fake before Strong regrouped outside of the ring. Strong found himself tied up in the ropes and Strickland punished him with a big knee strike that did some damage to Roderick's knee. Strickland sent Strong into the turnbuckle with authority, but Strong's allies allowed Strong to get back in the swing of things, slamming Strickland to the mat.

Strickland rolled out of the ring to regroup, and Strong followed with a dropkick and a chop, only to find himself launched into the ring post. Eventually, both men got back in the ring, where Strong took command for a while. Strickland managed to escape and go on the offensive, soaring from the top rope into Strong's back before hitting a Flatliner. Swerve hit a brain buster right after and went for a cover, but Strong kicked out.

Strickland had to fend off Strong's friends yet again, but recovered and hit a power slam, though Strong kicked out of the cover attempt. Strickland was holding his side a bit before going for a kick to the head, but Strong got to his feet and got out of the ring. Strickland was then pulled off the ring apron and shoved into the ring post by Strong, who then flipped the Champion in the air and brought him down on the ring apron.

In the ring, Strong went for the pin, but Strickland was able to kick out. Strickland and Strong exchanged chops and strikes, and Strong countered a Flatliner attempt before clocking Strickland with numerous elbow strikes and a slam. Strong then hit another power slam and went for the cover, but the Champ kicked out. Another huge kick followed from Strong, who went for the pin again, but Strickland somehow kicked out one more time.

They traded chops and then Swerve stomped on Strong right on the ring apron. Strickland missed his kick but then he got it to connect on the next try, and that was it for Strong. Strickland retained his AEW World Championship, and that will set him up for his match against Will Ospreay at Forbidden Door.

