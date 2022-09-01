Will Ospreay Attacks Kenny Omega After AEW Dynamite Goes Off Air

The long-awaited in-ring confrontation between Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay finally culminated on Wednesday's AEW Dynamite. Meeting in the semifinals of the AEW World Trios Titles tournament, Ospreay and Aussie Open battled Omega and the Young Bucks in a main event bout that slowed down for no one. Ospreay's athleticism was put on full display as he landed corkscrew moonsaults, springboard cutters, and more. The high-octane offense wasn't enough for the Commonwealth Kingpin, as The Cleaner successfully struck Kyle Fletcher with the One-Winged Angel. This victory sends The Elite to AEW All Out, where they'll face either Best Friends or Dark Order in the finals.

After Dynamite went off the air, Omega took to the mic for the third consecutive week to address the AEW crowd. As he was thanking fans in attendance, Ospreay jumped him with a back elbow strike. While the Bucks attempted to fight off United Empire, Ospreay and company never lost control. The attack culminated in Fletcher and tag partner Mark Davis holding a prone Omega up for Ospreay, who landed a Hidden Blade to the front of Omega's face.

From there, Ospreay and Aussie Open put their crowns up and retreated to the locker room.

Considering this match was Ospreay's last AEW commitment for the foreseeable future, this attack was likely done to further the years-long feud between himself and Omega. The two first met in singles competition way back in December 2015, and despite being under the same New Japan roof for three years after that, the two men rarely crossed paths. It wasn't until Omega left New Japan for AEW that things turned bitter between them, as Omega regularly criticized Ospreay for being unable to fill his shoes in NJPW. Meanwhile, Ospreay took shots back at Omega, calling him two-faced and reminding him that his lot has been at the disadvantage of dealing with a global pandemic.

"This ain't over by a long shot, Ken," Ospreay said during the attack.

As evident by the post-show angle, this trios match was just the latest chapter in the book of Ospreay vs. Omega. The two are bound to meet in singles competition eventually, and based on how patient they've been in the past, that match might not come for another year. That said, Ospreay's G1 Climax loss to Kazuchika Okada leaves him without a match for NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17. With Omega's storied history in NJPW, it's possible that the two could finally meet on that Tokyo Dome stage. If it doesn't go down on New Japan soil, there's potential for Ospreay vs. Omega to headline a potential AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door sequel.

It's also worth noting that Omega's manager, Don Callis, confronted Ospreay earlier in the Dynamite broadcast, where he showered him with compliments in a backstage segment. This has fans speculating that Callis could turn on Omega in favor of Ospreay at some point in this inevitable singles storyline.

For now, Omega turns his sights to AEW All Out, where he and the Bucks compete in the AEW World Trios Titles finals.