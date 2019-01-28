Becky Lynch Enters Late to Win Women’s Royal Rumble

Becky Lynch just punched her ticket to WrestleMania 35 — The Man just become the second-ever winner of the Women’s Royal Rumble.

While nothing is official, WWE has been building Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey for several months now, barring a surprise, that match will happen at WrestleMania 35. There are rumors of Charlotte Flair making things a triple threat, but right now the only fact we know is that The Man is your Royal Rumble winner.

Things got serious when Becky Lynch entered after #30, asking to replace Lana who entered at #27 but was attacked by Nia Jax when she entered at #28. Lynch was granted permission to the glee of chase field and stormed to the ring.

Soon enough there was just four left: Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Nia Jax, and Bayley. But the match’s intensity its peak when Bayley was eliminated and the three remaining Superstars took a moment to acknowledge the stakes.

Lynch would eliminate Jax from the outside, officially giving the WWE Universe what we were all hoping for: Lynch vs. Flair for a ticket to WrestleMania. However, that dream scenario was immediately tainted when Jax attacked Lynch outside the ring, handing Lynch a significant knee injury.

But Lynch would crawl into the ring to demand Flair fight her. And being the daughter of The Nature Boy, Flair went right for Lynch’s bum knee.

The pair traded some narrow eliminations, but it was Flair who was caught on the apron, and Lynch clubbed her off to secure her dramatic victory.