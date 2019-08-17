Rowdy Roddy Piper’s Daughter Teal Piper Signs With Women Of Wrestling

Women Of Wrestling is welcoming a brand new star to the roster, and she happens to be part of a legendary legacy. The newest superhero to join WOW’s ranks is none other than Teal Piper, daughter of WWE legend Rowdy Roddy Piper. Teal Piper will be making her professional wrestling debut for Women Of Wrestling on September 18th and 19th during live events at Los Angeles’ Belasco Theater, and she’s currently hard at work getting ready for her debut at WOW’s training center with head trainer Selina Majors. Few superstars are as beloved as Roddy Piper, and Teal wants to make sure no one ever forgets him.

“Wrestling has always been a part of me, and while no one can ever replace my dad, I hope to make sure no one ever forgets him,” Piper said in the official release.

WOW has already experienced success with another star from a vaunted legacy in Tessa Blanchard, who is the daughter of legend and member of the Four Horsemen Tully Blanchard. WOW owner Jeanie Buss feels the future is just as bright for Teal Piper.

“WOW is proud to welcome Teal on board as the newest member of our family of Superheroes,” Buss said. “Her father, Roddy, left an indelible mark not only on wrestling, but on countless fans across the world. His spirit is alive and well within her, and the drive she has shown during her training sessions has been truly incredible to watch. WOW is honored to join Teal on her journey, as she pays tribute to Roddy’s legacy while blazing a new trail that is entirely her own.”

Piper has appeared in films like The Portal and Lights Out (alongside her father) and also has an album dropping in the near future. She and her brother Colt Toombs Piper also competed Roddy Piper’s unfinished autobiography, which he started before he died.

Women Of Wrestling will return for its second season on Saturday, September 7th at 8 pm on AXS TV. The new season will feature 24 episodes as the new roster of superheroes try and dethrone current Champion, Tessa Blanchard, though there will also be the introduction of a tournament to crown new WOW Tag-Team Champions. David McLane and Steven Dickey will be producing analysis and commentary, and tapings will take place on September 18th and 19th.

