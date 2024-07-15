WOW – Women of Wrestling Headed to San Diego Comic-Con

This year’s San Diego Comic-Con is heating up and looks to be one of the biggest events they’ve put on in recent years. Wrestling is set to play a major part of this year’s festivities, with panels, live gameplay, and tons more fun already announced. AEW will make their Comic-Con return with several plans, including a panel about their meteoric rise the last five years, with a guest list that includes AEW Champions Swerve Strickland, “Timeless” Toni Storm and Will Ospreay as well as Orange Cassidy, Britt Baker, and Darby Allin. WOW – Women of Wrestling also looks to take part in the wrestling fun with a panel slated for Friday, July 26th.

WOW – Women Of Wrestling – Bringing WOW Superheroes To Life will include co-owners Jeanie Buss and David McLane alongside WOW Superheroes Coach Campanelli and Genesis. The group will discuss all things women’s wrestling, including the importance in the rise of female representation in professional sports, the influence of comics on pro wrestling and a preview of WOW – Women of Wrestling Season 3. For those looking to attend, the panel will be hosted in Room 6DE at the San Diego Convention Center on July 26th from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. PT.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Additionally, WOW will have a special autograph signing session from 12:30 p.m. – 1:15 p.m. PT in Room 33C with McLane, Coach Campanelli and Genesis. Fans will receive an exclusive WOW poster print that is limited edition, so be sure to act fast if you’re looking to pick one up!

WOW relaunched in 2018 after a near 18 year hiatus from television screens, airing on AXS TV in 2019, similarly to TNA. The series was canceled just a year later but it opened opportunity for them to officially return to syndication in 2021. Partnering with CBS Media Ventures, they looked to make a statement with former WWE Divas Champion AJ Lee as a producer and a roster headed by the controversial Tessa Blanchard who has since departed the company, The Beast, Danni, Briana Montez, Kath Smith, Alx Gracia, and Imo Akpan. With them on nearly every television in the United States, in 2022 The New York Times reported that WOW was the highest viewed wrestling promotion outside of WWE and AEW which is a major win for women’s wrestling everywhere.

Stay tuned to Comicbook for updates on WOW – Women of Wrestling.